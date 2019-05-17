Sheffield Eagles send out forward on loan to Hunslet
Sheffield Eagles youngster Rory Dixon has joined League One side Hunslet on a one-month loan deal.
The former York and Hemel forward joined the Eagles during the close season as one of a clutch of young talents who director of rugby Mark Aston is looking to develop.
Dixon impressed the Eagles staff with the way he has applied himself this season, despite suffering an injury set-back during the course of pre-season.
The youngster has made five appearances for Aston’s side this season, most notably in the home victory over Toulouse at the OLP.
The loan deal is set for one month, with the Eagles believed to have the option of a 24-hour recall clause after the initial 28-day period, should the deal be extended.
Dixon is the third player to depart on loan in recent weeks following fellow youngster Lewis Taylor’s switch to Coventry and Menzie Yere’s move to Doncaster.
Aston said: "This is a good move for Rory. He’s at an important stage of his development and this will secure him increased game time which will aid that development.
“He had a tough pre-season with injury, so he was a bit behind the rest of the lads but he’s a hard worker. He got his head down and pushed his way into the squad.
“Competition for places is strong at the moment so his game time may have been reduced in the next month so we are pleased we can secure this move.”
Dixon's move begin with immediate effect and goes straight into contention for their match against Workington Town.