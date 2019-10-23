Sheffield Eagles secure new deal for Corey Makelim
Utility ace Corey Makelim is the next player to commit his future to Sheffield Eagles after agreeing a new deal.
The USA international has agreed a new two-year contract with the club after becoming an integral part of Mark Aston’s side since arriving in 2018.
A try-scorer in the Eagles’ 1985 Cup success against Widnes at Wembley, the versatile operator made 23 appearances, mainly from the bench, last season.
With Aston working off a tiny cohort in recent seasons, he sees Makelim’s ability to excel in a number of positions as integral.
The 25-year-old has shown his ability to play at full-back, hooker and in the halves during his stay in the Steel City.
Makelim said: “It has been a great journey so far. Playing in different positions really helped my game and made me a part of the team. In the first game of the year against Swinton and Tubbs (Mark Aston) said I was coming on at nine, I thought he had gone a bit mad!
“He put the trust in me and there is a method to the madness and hopefully next year we can build on the success.
“Another big reason to stay was due to the fans, for sure.
“There have been so many that have helped me and my partner while I’m over here, there’s too many to mention.”
The Eagles are expected to announce two more new deals this week, with futures yet to be confirmed on the likes of Ollie Davies and Greg Burns.