Sheffield Eagles: Second-rower signs new deal

Oliver Davies

The former St Helens ace has agreed a new one-year deal, after making huge progress during the 2019 campaign.

A member of the Eagles’ 1895 Cup winning squad at Wembley, the former Swinton forward has been one of Mark Aston’s top performers, despite finding the going tough during his first campaign with the club.

Davies turned his career around in 2019 after impressing during pre-season, eventually becoming one of Aston’s most trusted lieutenants throughout the Eagles’ eye-catching campaign.

Davies said: “I am buzzing to be staying on, I wouldn’t want to be going anywhere else

“That first year was rocky to put it politely, that has been and gone - last year was probably the best year of rugby I’ve had.

“I thoroughly enjoyed myself, played with a smile on my face with the playing group that we had and I am looking forward to being a part of it next season.”

Davies never looked back after a strong start, bagging 10 tries in 30 appearances, a huge step forward on the 11 starts and 12 appearances from the bench in 2018.

The Eagles are expected to announce more signings for 2020 shortly, with Davies acknowledging the expected competition.

He added: “I spoke at the start of the season about one of the main things being that nobody knew if they were playing each week.