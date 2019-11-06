Sheffield Eagles: Scott Wheeldon makes his return

Scott Wheeldon

Wheeldon returns to the Steel City after two seasons with Rovers, penning a two-year deal with the club.

Director of rugby Mark Aston is also expected to add another former favourite to his ranks tonight as the flurry of transfer activity this week continues at pace.

Aston has already confirmed the signings of Oldham centre Zak McComb, Dewsbury hooker Robbie Ward, stand-off Izaac Farrell from Rochdale and now 33-year-old Wheeldon.

There are more signings expected to be confirmed this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On his return to the Eagles, Wheeldon said:

“I am happy to be back. I enjoyed my time with the Eagles when I was here before.

“Obviously, I’ve spent a couple of years elsewhere then there was an opportunity to come back. I spoke to Tubbs (Mark Aston), he likes me as a player and a person so I’m more than happy to come on board.

“He has put a bit of trust in me with the age that I am at. He has seen videos of me playing and when he spoke to me, he says I’ve not got much slower!

“It’s nice he’s put that trust into me, and I’ll be looking to repay that on the field.”

Meanwhile, the club have confirmed the return of the South Yorkshire Cup as Aston’s side prepare to travel to Doncaster for a pre-season friendly.