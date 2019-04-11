Sheffield Eagles: Ryan Millar loving life as strong start banishes memories of struggle

Sheffield Eagles have had to navigate some turbulent times in recent years, with youngster Ryan Millar one of only a handful of players that have come out of the other side.

One of a clutch of academy graduates to have stayed with the club, Millar is now enjoying the benefits of staying on board after some uncertainty off the field left Mark Aston’s side struggling on it.

Two years of struggle in the league has seen a large turnover in playing personnel, but some stability off the field enabled Aston to mould a new squad which has taken the club back towards the summit of the Championship standings.

With all the new faces, Millar, who made his debut in 2015, is now one of the club’s longest-serving, with the Birmingham-born flyer basking in recent glory after years of struggle.

He told The Star: “Things have been looking up, and it has been a different experience to what has happened over the last couple of years. We struggled at the start of last season, I think we lost about seven on the spin so this has certainly been a nice change for us. The atmosphere inside the club is really positive. The boys are together, the club is on the up.

“I think when I broke into the first-team was when the club went full-time which unfortunately didn't work out for us. We struggled for a couple years, being on the road without a home didn't help. It is a completely different club now, things are really positive.”

After his 2018 campaign ended early due to a torn bicep, Millar has had to work hard to match the new crop of performers who have helped transform the club’s fortunes this season.

The versatile operator threw himself into a rigorous pre-season campaign, which saw a return for the opening day demolition of Swinton, and he hasn’t looked back after bagging nine tries in as many games so far this season.

He said: “It was tough at times last season. I got the injury which finished my season prematurely, and it was tough just watching from the sidelines. I had a good pre-season though, everyone has really, and it has just been a great feeling to be back playing and enjoying being out there.”

The Eagles have no game this weekend, and return to action on Good Friday at home to Toulouse.