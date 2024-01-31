Sheffield Eagles rob the nest to come home from Rovers with a win
The side came home from Hull Kingston Rovers with a 58-36 victory in a pre-season friendly on Sunday.
In a match that saw the lead changing hands more than once, Rovers were first to draw blood – but Will Brooks gave the Eagles the lead by scoring on both wings.
The home side levelled before Brooks completed his hat-trick with less than 15 minutes of the game played.
But the Robins were still in the game, and took the lead, before the Eagles stepped up a gear with Ben Simpson scything his way through at the line.
April Brooks and David Butler touched down to give the visitors a slender 22-28 lead at the break.
The Eagles started the second half strongly as Stacey Roulson caught a short ball at the line to barge her way over to score, but they were caught napping at the restart, fumbling the ball and giving Rovers a gift of a try.
Shaun Orton, Vicky Brookes and Chris Haynes all breached the Robins’ defences before Rovers added a couple of consolation tries.
April Brooks rounded off an impressive win for the Eagles late on with a brace of tries.
n Eagles tries came from brother and sister Will and April Brooks with three apiece, their mum Vicky, Ben Simpson, David Butler, Stacey Roulson, Shaun Orton, and Chris Haynes.
n David Butler scored three goals, with Shaun Orton and Ben Simpson bagging one each.