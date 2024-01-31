News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Eagles rob the nest to come home from Rovers with a win

A hat-trick within the first 15 minutes helped Sheffield Eagles Wheelchair get their 2024 season underway in winning ways.
By The Newsroom
Published 31st Jan 2024, 08:38 GMT
The side came home from Hull Kingston Rovers with a 58-36 victory in a pre-season friendly on Sunday.

In a match that saw the lead changing hands more than once, Rovers were first to draw blood – but Will Brooks gave the Eagles the lead by scoring on both wings.

The home side levelled before Brooks completed his hat-trick with less than 15 minutes of the game played.

But the Robins were still in the game, and took the lead, before the Eagles stepped up a gear with Ben Simpson scything his way through at the line.

April Brooks and David Butler touched down to give the visitors a slender 22-28 lead at the break.

The Eagles started the second half strongly as Stacey Roulson caught a short ball at the line to barge her way over to score, but they were caught napping at the restart, fumbling the ball and giving Rovers a gift of a try.

Shaun Orton, Vicky Brookes and Chris Haynes all breached the Robins’ defences before Rovers added a couple of consolation tries.

April Brooks rounded off an impressive win for the Eagles late on with a brace of tries.

n Eagles tries came from brother and sister Will and April Brooks with three apiece, their mum Vicky, Ben Simpson, David Butler, Stacey Roulson, Shaun Orton, and Chris Haynes.

n David Butler scored three goals, with Shaun Orton and Ben Simpson bagging one each.

