Sheffield Eagles: Reaching Wembley final 'can put club back on map' says boss Mark Aston
Sheffield Eagles coach Mark Aston says their return to Wembley is an opportunity to get the club back on the map after their 1895 Cup semi-final victory over Batley.
The Eagles will play Widnes Vikings in the final, returning to the capital for the first time since the Challenge Cup final success over Wigan in 1998.
Aston says the Wembley return is the springboard required to propel the club back into the ‘public domain’ after years of struggle off the field.
He said: “It is massive. I saw people today who I haven't seen for a while, and they were saying we are back.
“We have a quality group of players and board of directors who are behind this. There is a lot of good work going in.
“Going to Wembley is going to get us back in the public domain, and let’s hope the people of Sheffield come back and support us at Wembley.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Aston cut an emotional figure during his post-match press conference after watching his side come through a nervy encounter in difficult conditions.
Second half tries from Jacob Ogden and Oliver Davies took the Eagles over the line, with Aston praising his defence after only conceding two points.
He added: “The boys were great today, at the end of the day - their attitude - they got out of that what they put in.
“You have to play for 80 minutes to get to finals. You have to do the hard yards, and be prepared to put your body on the line.
“As I'm concerned with our defending, we played for 80 minutes.”