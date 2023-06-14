Sheffield Eagles re-release classic Full Monty shirt

All of the club’s new signings for 2023 had their picture taken with the Full Monty shirt, with the re-signings of Ben Jones-Bishop, Anthony Thackeray and Kris Welham all taking on a ‘Full Monty 2023 Auditions’ theme.
Eagles Director of Rugby Mark Aston - old enough to have played in the original - reflected: “It was different, wasn’t it, with the big Eagle on the front?'
“It meant so much to Sheffield Eagles and with Mark Addy wearing it in the film, it raised the profile of not just the club but the shirt itself.
“We played in the first ever Super League game against PSG in that kit so it was the first one we wore in that new era.
“Now the Full Monty is being released as a Disney+ series, for us to launch a retro shirt is massive and hopefully people will get behind it, wear it and be proud of wearing it too.”
Aston confirmed that it won’t be a playing kit but released solely as a retro throwback.
“We heard about the filming so we got some of the new boys to put the shirt on,” he said.
“I think some were slightly disappointed that we weren’t going to have it as one of the shirts this year.
“The thinking behind it was that when it comes out, we’ll bring out the retro shirt.
“It’s synonymous with Sheffield Eagles.”
You can pre-order the shirt from the Eagles Superstore at eaglessuperstore.com