Sheffield Eagles re-release classic Full Monty shirt

Sheffield Eagles have revealed the return of the iconic Full Monty shirt to coincide with the film’s revival as a Disney+ series but without the need for the current crop of players to get their kit off.

The Full Monty shirt now on sale, worn in the original by Mark Addy

All of the club’s new signings for 2023 had their picture taken with the Full Monty shirt, with the re-signings of Ben Jones-Bishop, Anthony Thackeray and Kris Welham all taking on a ‘Full Monty 2023 Auditions’ theme.

Eagles Director of Rugby Mark Aston - old enough to have played in the original - reflected: “It was different, wasn’t it, with the big Eagle on the front?'

“It meant so much to Sheffield Eagles and with Mark Addy wearing it in the film, it raised the profile of not just the club but the shirt itself.

Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e, current Eagles player, wears the Full Monty kit after being announced as a new signing for 2023.

“We played in the first ever Super League game against PSG in that kit so it was the first one we wore in that new era.

“Now the Full Monty is being released as a Disney+ series, for us to launch a retro shirt is massive and hopefully people will get behind it, wear it and be proud of wearing it too.”

Aston confirmed that it won’t be a playing kit but released solely as a retro throwback.

“We heard about the filming so we got some of the new boys to put the shirt on,” he said.

Matty Dawson-Jones holds the Full Monty jersey, shortly after signing for Sheffield in the off-season.

“I think some were slightly disappointed that we weren’t going to have it as one of the shirts this year.

“The thinking behind it was that when it comes out, we’ll bring out the retro shirt.

“It’s synonymous with Sheffield Eagles.”

You can pre-order the shirt from the Eagles Superstore at eaglessuperstore.com