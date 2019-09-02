Sheffield Eagles 'ran out of steam' post-Wembley
Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston admitted his side had run out of steam after their faint hopes of a top five finish were extinguished following defeat at Bradford Bulls.
In an emotional game at Odsal, as the Bulls said goodbye to their historic home for the final time, the Eagles tailed off in the second half as their push for a play-off spot ended with one game remaining.
With his side coming down from a Wembley win last weekend, and missing key players, Aston’s mood was further dampened by his disappointment in the performance of referee Billy Pearson.
Aston told The Star: “We had a dig, but I have to say at the end of the day we run out of steam. I thought we were great in the first 40 minutes, but we lost our way a little in the second half. The game didn't run smoothly with any flow for the certain reasons, and those who were here will understand what I am saying.”
Aston made six changes from the side which won the 1895 Cup with injury and suspension biting in the penultimate game. The likes of Rory Dixon, Sonny Esslemont, James Thornton and Lewis Taylor were all given an opportunity, and for a time Aston’s patched up team were in the game.
He added: “We had a go, but they have got the fairytale ending for Odsal which they were after so I am a little disappointed. I still felt at half-time that we could win it, but we were just a little under where we needed to be after that.”