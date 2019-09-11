Sheffield Eagles prepare to announce who’s staying and who’s going
Sheffield Eagles chief Mark Aston has confirmed discussions with his current crop have been concluded as he looks to finalise his side for 2020.
The Eagles ended a progressive campaign with a defeat at Swinton, and within hours Ben Blackmore and Pat Walker announced their departures.
Talks have been taking place behind the scenes in recent months, which also culminated in new two-year deals for Joel Farrell, Ryan Millar and Matty James.
Aston says he’s now virtually covered everything off with the rest of the squad, as he prepares for further announcements.
Aston told The Star: “I've spoken to just about everyone. I've told them where they are in my thoughts, and what is going on going forward. There will be some signing on the dotted line in this next week and then there'll be some going somewhere else. I am happy with where we are at and what we are doing with regard to next season. The ones that I want, most will be here which is very important. We want to build on what we have and make the necessary tweaks.”
Aston has previously stated he is looking to add around six new faces for next season, but that will also depend on remaining members signing on the dotted line.
The Eagles chief again echoed his desire to develop a host of his current youngsters, but will also now have to compensate for the loss of Walker, with some experience also likely to be added for 2020.