Sheffield Eagles prepare for 'blood and thunder' 1895 Cup semi-final
Victories over Batley this season won’t lead to any complacency says Sheffield Eagles chief Mark Aston ahead of tomorrow’s 1895 Cup semi-final at the OLP.
The Eagles have eased to wins home and away against Matt Diskin’s side, but the Eagles have had to deal with injuries and players being recalled from loan in recent weeks.
Aston’s side have toiled in their last two games, leaving the long-serving coach in doubt only an improved display will do if they are to realise the dream of returning to Wembley.
“We certainly won't be complacent,” Aston insisted to The Star.
“Batley have the game to turn anyone over. We're not playing anywhere close to where we need to be, the last two weeks have shown that. The games before we were good against York and Leigh, the last two we've been poor. We'll have to improve.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Aston is still without the cup-tied Menzie Yere, but will be keeping his fingers crossed for more assistance from dual-registration partners London Broncos, and on the fitness of hooker James Davey who is struggling with an ankle issue.
He added: “It will be blood and thunder on Sunday. Both teams are going to be going for it with what is at stake. We might be able to pick from a bigger pool of players. We'll see what's available from London, James Thornton will be available to us, we are still keeping tabs on Pat Moran and his situation.”
Kick-off at the OLP on Sunday is 2pm.