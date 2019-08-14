Sheffield Eagles picking up just at the right time ahead of Wembley showdown, says boss Mark Aston
Sheffield Eagles are picking up form again just at the right time according to coach Mark Aston, as they look to prepare for their Wembley showdown by making it four wins on the spin against Barrow.
The Eagles entertain the Cumbrians at the OLP, as Aston looks to prepare his side for the 1895 Cup final by extending their recent winning form.
The clash with the Raiders represents a final home league outing for the season, with Aston knowing another victory would be the perfect tonic ahead of their showdown with Widnes.
“We have picked up again at the right time,” Aston explained.
“We started the season strongly, we have had a bit of a dip where we picked up some injuries, that's part and parcel of the game. We have really come back strong though, we have beat Batley, Widnes and Halifax. Halifax were in the top five last year, Widnes were in Super League. To come back and do what we have done in the last three weeks is impressive. It puts us in a good position, and in a good frame of mind. We have four games remaining now, and we want to end strongly.”
Looking to end the regular home season in style, the Eagles will be hoping for a bumper crowd following their ‘donations only’ policy for the game. There are no ticket prices set, with the club asking fans to donate an amount that they feel appropriate on entry.
Kick off on Sunday is 3pm.