Sheffield Eagles: No margin for error with Wembley in sight
The final 15 minutes of their recent success against Halifax is a warning that Sheffield Eagles can’t take their foot off the gas with a Wembley final on the horizon.
That is the view of director of rugby Mark Aston who is keen to foster the recent momentum as his side look to pick up silverware in their 1895 Cup final against Widnes on August 24th.
The Eagles take on Barrow in the Championship this weekend, their final outing before their trip to the capital.
Aston’s side looked in control against Fax last weekend, but the hosts closed the gap to just two points late on, with the Eagles chief using the blip as warning to his troops.
He told The Star: “We can't afford to switch off and stop doing the things that work for us. We are still learning, and I don't want to be too hard on them because at the end of the day, we won. The momentum is very much still with us. The lads have a smile on their faces, we want to keep it going.”
The Eagles can still mathematically make the play-offs, but with only three games remaining and four points adrift, the Wembley showdown is now starting to look even more important.
Aston added: “We'll have to go hard on them in training on Tuesday, and I'll be handing out a few pointers - there might be the odd kick up the backside. I'm sure we'll get a response that we desire.”