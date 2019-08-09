Sheffield Eagles: No fresh injury headaches ahead of Halifax trip
Sheffield Eagles have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Sunday’s must win clash at Halifax.
The Eagles remain four points off the top five pace with four league games remaining, and Aston knows there is no room for error if his side are to stage a dramatic late move into the Championship play-off places.
After being blighted by injury at stages during the course of the campaign, Aston has no new concerns ahead of tomorrow’s showdown, with Jacob Ogden again available on dual registration from London Broncos.
“We'll be very similar in terms of selection to what we were last week,” he said.
“The lads are fine. They have come through training this week and they are looking forward to the challenge. We've only got Jacob Ogden this week, Nathan Mason and Ben Hellewell are in their squad, so it is as you were for us.”
Whilst their chances of making the play-offs are slim, Aston is also keen to maintain the wining feeling knowing there is an 1895 Cup final at Wembley against Widnes firmly on the horizon. He is also keen to avenge a league defeat at the OLP against Fax, which effectively put his side on the back foot in their quest for a top five finish.
He added: “We are very much still smarting from when Halifax beat us down here. It was close, and I have to say how close would we have been if we had not given that one away. We need the same attitude as last week, and we want to build into the 1895 Cup final.”