Sheffield Eagles: No doubts for Mark Aston over new deal for Matty James
Sheffield Eagles chief Mark Aston says there was never any doubt in his mind about handing injury-hit skipper Matty James a new deal with the club.
James, one of Aston’s most influential players behind the scenes, has penned a two-year extension, with Aston continuing to show faith in a player who had his season cruelly cut short through a serious ankle injury sustained at the Summer Bash back in May.
Aston explained to The Star: “Did I have any doubts when he did the injury? “Not at all.
“When it happened, I went in to see him at half-time because we were talking about contracts in the build up to the game.
“We were in the process of negotiating, so when I went to see him, and he was a little delirious because of the gas and air he was having.
“I said to him not to worry about the contract, because we are honourable.
“He'll get through the injury, and we will see him back playing in 2020.”
The Eagles face Bradford tomorrow (3pm) as the hosts bid farewell to their Odsal home, but there is no room for sentiment for Aston’s side who still harbour slim ambitions of making the Championship play-offs with two rounds remaining.
He added: “We are mindful they'll be desperate to go out with a win, but it is about us as far as I'm concerned.
“It is a massive challenge, but ever time we have been presented with a challenge we have raised the bar.”