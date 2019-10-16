Sheffield Eagles: New deal for prop Dixon as next season's squad continues to take shape
Sheffield Eagles are set to continue their announcements for next season after confirming young prop Rory Dixon has signed a new one-year deal with the club.
Dixon, who joined the Eagles a year ago, was one of a number of promising youngsters that coach Mark Aston has been keen to develop.
Aston, who is set to add another experienced forward to share the burden with skipper Matty James next season, believes Dixon has a bright future after a solid debut season with the club.
A first signing is due imminently, whilst more deals are expected to handed out to some of last season’s performers.
On the announcement of his new deal, former York ace Dixon said: “I am very happy to be staying on.
"I enjoyed my first year at Sheffield and got a few games under my belt.
“Hopefully it will be the same again next year - play more games and have more success as a team as well.
“We (Dixon and coach Aston) have had a chat and set myself some targets for this year which is to beat my tally for last year.
“Hopefully I can do that and be a bit more consistent. I am looking forward to seeing what this year brings.”
Dixon enjoyed a loan spell at League One side Hunslet last season but returned to the Eagles at the back end of the campaign, and his form earned an extended deal with the club.