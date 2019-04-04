Sheffield Eagles need more players, admits director

Defeat against Leigh underlined one aspect more than anything else to Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston – he needs to strengthen.

The Eagles will be significantly boosted for Saturday’s top of the table clash with Toronto, but the experience against Leigh gave the 51-year-old a vision of how tough life could be should he lose the services of just a handful of his front-line troops.

Aston has Blake Broadbent available again after the young prop completed his two match ban, whilst the likes of Paddy Burns and Corey Makelim are also expected to be back in the squad.

The Eagles chief is also confident of reinforcements from London on dual-registration, but long-term he knows he needs more competition, whether that arrives from the Broncos, or he strengthens via other avenues.

“We'll see if we can strengthen in some areas,” Aston informed The Star.

“I am aware of where we are at, we need strengthening. We'll be trying to do some wheeling and dealing, and see what we can do. There isn't much money in the pot, but we'll see. What we can do is help players develop, and fetch people who want to play rugby at a decent level.

“It is no disrespect to anyone. Ben Hellewell came in from London at York, and ran very strong for us. Sid (Sadiq Adebiyi) had an impact too. We missed them. Some of the kids like Blake (Broadbent) and Paddy (Burns), they bring enthusiasm, they were missed as well. It is a thin squad but we are still better than what we produced against Leigh.”

The Eagles face a tough test tomorrow as they make the journey to the capital to take on the Wolfpack at London Skolars’ New River Stadium.

Pre-season title favourites Toronto have made the expected strong start to the campaign, but did suffer a surprise defeat to Toulouse and struggling Dewsbury also ran Brian McDermott’s team close.

But they have a two point advantage over the Eagles, with Aston’s side still holding a game in hand.

Aston has promised changes for the clash, stating his side will show up much better than last weekend.

He added: “We know we are better than what we showed against Leigh. What I can guarantee is that there will be some changes. Players will be stood down, and surprised. We'll have some of the boys on dual-reg from London, and they may well be one or two more as well.”