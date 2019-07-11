Sheffield Eagles 'need a win to keep season alive'

Sheffield Eagles’ season is not dead but director of rugby Mark Aston acknowledges only a win will do ahead of tonight’s clash with Dewsbury Rams.

By Matt Young
Thursday, 11 July, 2019, 11:10
Mark Aston

Following the last round of results, the Eagles have slipped to seventh in the standings, and are now four points off a play-off position.

Aston says he hasn’t given up on a top five place with seven rounds remaining, whilst a trip to Wembley is still on the cards ahead of the 1895 Cup semi-final against Batley at the end of July.

Aston explained: “There is still plenty to play for. There's still a chance to play in the top five and to play at Wembley. That’s exciting.”

The Eagles host Dewsbury at the OLP tonight looking to complete a league double, against a side which beat Barrow Raiders last weekend.

Aston acknowledged only a win will do to keep a realistic chance of making the play-offs alive, following back-to-back losses against rivals Leigh and York.

He said: “We'll need a win against Dewsbury, that's for certain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

“We are looking week-by-week again, we won't get carried away with anything.

“I talked about York being a top five major game, well we didn't win but all we can do is look after ourselves and see if we can get a win on Friday.

“We need to get as high as we can up the league.

“We have a tough game with Toulouse to follow, and then the 1895 Cup semi-final.

“There is plenty to look forward to.”