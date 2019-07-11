Sheffield Eagles 'need a win to keep season alive'
Sheffield Eagles’ season is not dead but director of rugby Mark Aston acknowledges only a win will do ahead of tonight’s clash with Dewsbury Rams.
Following the last round of results, the Eagles have slipped to seventh in the standings, and are now four points off a play-off position.
Aston says he hasn’t given up on a top five place with seven rounds remaining, whilst a trip to Wembley is still on the cards ahead of the 1895 Cup semi-final against Batley at the end of July.
Aston explained: “There is still plenty to play for. There's still a chance to play in the top five and to play at Wembley. That’s exciting.”
The Eagles host Dewsbury at the OLP tonight looking to complete a league double, against a side which beat Barrow Raiders last weekend.
Aston acknowledged only a win will do to keep a realistic chance of making the play-offs alive, following back-to-back losses against rivals Leigh and York.
He said: “We'll need a win against Dewsbury, that's for certain.
“We are looking week-by-week again, we won't get carried away with anything.
“I talked about York being a top five major game, well we didn't win but all we can do is look after ourselves and see if we can get a win on Friday.
“We need to get as high as we can up the league.
“We have a tough game with Toulouse to follow, and then the 1895 Cup semi-final.
“There is plenty to look forward to.”