Sheffield Eagles: Menzie Yere's future confirmed
It has been a final curtain which has threatened to come down over the past two seasons, but Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston has now confirmed legendary centre Menzie Yere has played his last game for the club.
The PNG ace looked to ended his long and illustrious career with the Eagles in 2018 because of visa issues, but re-signed for the club in 2019 a quarter of the way through the campaign.
Aston though says the club’s record try scorer won’t be on the playing staff next, but hasn’t closed the door in his association with the club.
Aston explained to The Star: “I love Menzie, he has been a great servant to this club. He'll always be welcome and held in high regard. If he wants to stay in and around it and do some work with us then he's welcome.”
After a spell on loan at Doncaster, Yere played six times, scoring three tries to conclude 2019. Whilst he won’t star for the Eagles again, Aston hasn’t ruled out the veteran extending his playing career elsewhere.
He added: “Whether it is his last game of rugby league, who knows. He might feel he can play on. He's a real character and he can probably do a job for someone. It is not the way forward for us now. The pace has gone out of him, and to be honest I need some pace in there. It is about where he wants to take his career. Does he want to play on? Maybe he does.”