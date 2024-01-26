Sheffield Eagles Men face Super League Robins in warm up tie this weekend
Kicking off at 3pm, Mark Aston will be able to have a look at his new-look Eagles side ahead of two upcoming AB Sundecks 1895 Cup group stage fixtures against Doncaster and Midlands Hurricanes on the road over the next coming weeks.
Matty Marsh and Mitch Clark are two off-season signings who could make their first appearance in an Eagles shirt this weekend against their former side, while James Glover, Ryan Millar and Eddie Battye could also feature having returned to the club on permanent deals over the winter.
The bulk of the Eagles squad has been retained: Ben Bishop-Jones, Kris Welham, Matty Dawson-Jones, Cory Aston, Anthony Thackery, Vila Halafihi, Tyler Dickinson, Connor Bower, Joel Farrell, Titus Gwaze, Evan Hodgson, Blake Broadbent, Aaron Murphy, Izaac Farrell, Jack Hansen, Lewis Peachey, Ryan Johnson, Bayley Liu, Oliver Roberts, Joe hird, Alex Foster, Jesse Sene-Lefao and Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e.
Kyle Wood and Alex Foster are also fresh arrivals.
Sunday’s hosts have recently returned from a warm weather training camp abroad and they will also start their pre-season campaign this weekend, before facing Leeds Rhinos a week later in James Donaldson’s testimonial ahead of the new Betfred Super League season.
The Robins head into the new season hoping to build on a successful year in 2023 under Head Coach Willie Peters.
Last season saw Hull KR finish fourth in the Super League table, where they beat Leigh Leopards in a playoff eliminator, before losing to Wigan Warriors in the semi-final.
Peters’ side also reached the 2023 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Final, where they were beaten by Leigh in extra-time.