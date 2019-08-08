Sheffield Eagles: Mark Aston won't prioritise cup final over league
There will be no Wembley prioritising by Sheffield Eagles, with director of rugby Mark Aston confirming he won’t change his week-to-week approach.
Aston has continually refused to set his evolving group any targets, despite holding on to a play-off place for much of this season before a recent dip.
With success in the 1895 Cup taking his side through to a Wembley final in just over two weeks, Aston won’t be saving any legs for the big day, explaining the policy of not looking ahead of the next game will continue.
He told The Star: “The next game is the most important as far as I’m concerned, and the next game is Halifax on Sunday. Keeping the momentum and confidence going is vital. We'll go into each game and ensure we maintain our standards week after week.
"It is all about building. We have taken it week-by-week all year, and that won't change. We haven't looked too far ahead, and we won't start now.”
The Eagles have hit form again after back-to-back wins against Batley and Widnes, with good performances in both.
Whilst a play-off place may still be mathematically possible, Aston knows there is no margin for error in the remaining games.
He added: “We have been good in the last two games but we have had some games before that when we have been rusty. I won't change the approach, I'm looking at Halifax and we want to win it. That's the aim. If we can win all the games we'll have had a great season, and something I'll be immensely proud of.”