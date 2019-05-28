Sheffield Eagles: Mark Aston to keep an open mind on loanees Lewis Taylor and Menzie Yere

Menzie Yere

The pair are on loan in League One at Coventry and Doncaster respectively, getting the game time which Aston cannot guarantee them in the Steel City.

But with Matty James and James Glover both out for the season, Aston is putting his faith in his dual-registration agreement with London Broncos to help plug the gaps.

Aston is looking game-by-game at the situation, with Widnes on Friday quickly followed by a midweek cup clash with Halifax and a crucial showdown at home to Featherstone.

The Eagles chief would like the duo to gain more first-team action, but he’s conscious the amount of games may lay heavy on his troops, as he looks to rotate his squad over the next three games.

“Let's see,” Aston explained when asked if he is considering the recall options.

“Menzie is cup tied for the Halifax game so he can’t play in that one, but he can still give us what we need if called upon.

“Lewis is still developing, but he's getting good minutes now. He's progressing, but if we feel we need them, we'll pull them back.

“That’s the good thing with loans, they have done the 28 days, they can come back and if necessary we can send them back out again. We'll see how we are looking for next Friday and see what we'll have on dual-reg and then we can make a decision going forward. If we don't pull them back on Friday, we'll have another look with Wednesday and then Featherstone in mind.”

If Aston can keep hold of Ben Hellewell on dual-registration, then he knows coupled with the return from injury of Jason Crookes, he has options at centre.

But Aston is working week-to-week on what he’ll receive on dual-reg, meaning Yere and Taylor are on high alert should they have to be drafted back in.

The Eagles though must wait the full 28 days of Rory Dixon’s loan at Hunslet before they can consider a recall for the youngster.