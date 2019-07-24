Sheffield Eagles: Mark Aston sweating over fitness of James Davey ahead of cup semi-final against Batley
Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston admits it will be a close call on the fitness of James Davey ahead of Sunday’s 1895 Cup semi-final against Batley Bulldogs.
An ankle problem ruled the hooker out of last weekend’s defeat to Toulouse, and Aston says work continues around the clock to try and have the ex-Batley ace available to face his former club.
Aston explained to The Star: “Jimmy Davey wasn't available against Toulouse, so he is a bit of a concern. It will be a close one.
“He came away to Toulouse with us so we could get an intense programme into him. Whether he'll make it, well, fingers crossed he will.
“Jimmy doesn't like to miss games full stop. He's a competitor, he's a winner and he's a good kid.
“He's devastated he's picked this up at this time, but he's busting a gut to try and be ready."
Aston also confirmed that Brad Knowles picked up a knock in the defeat in France, but he expects to see the rugged second-rower fit for Sunday’s showdown, with a place at Wembley at stake for both sides.
He added: “Brad Knowles took a knock but I think he'll be fine. He's sore but we are at that time of the season when you are always sore.
“He's busted a little, but at this stage you are playing on adrenaline anyway. He will get through it. We have a few bumps and bruises but I am confident they aren't too serious.”