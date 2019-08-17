Sheffield Eagles: Mark Aston may rest star men with Wembley in mind
There will be no holding back ahead of tomorrow’s showdown with Barrow Raiders but Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston may try and manage one or two of his stars knowing a Wembley final is just around the corner.
The Eagles are now unlikely to make the play-offs, but could end the campaign with silverware next weekend if they can topple Widnes Vikings in the 1895 Cup final.
Whilst his threadbare squad are relatively fit and healthy, Aston admitted one or two came out of last weekend’s win against Halifax with bumps and bruises, as he looks to avoid any further injury worries ahead of the final.
He told The Star: “There are a few with bumps and bruises. We were ready to take Pat Walker off with 15 minutes remaining because he had a bit of a tweak on his Achilles, but we didn't manage to do that in the end.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“We'll have a look at him, he has been struggling a little. Joel Farrell is another with a knock, but nothing serious. We have a tight squad and we can't afford to lose too many.”
The showdown with Barrow tomorrow marks the first time the sides have met since the Summer Bash, when two crude tackles ended the season of skipper Matty James and centre James Glover.
Aston added: “We are still feeling the effects of what happened at the Summer Bash to an extent with the injuries. We need to make sure that when they come here we stay professional and do what we need to do.”