Sheffield Eagles: Mark Aston makes case for the defence in latest win
Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston again lauded his side’s defensive fortitude after another impressive effort in victory over Widnes.
The Eagles reduced Batley to just two points in their recent 1895 Cup semi-final, whilst the Vikings bagged only two tries as Aston’s side won a notable psychological blow ahead of this month’s cup final at Wembley between the two sides.
The win keeps alive the slim hopes of a top five finish, and backs up the Eagles’ current reputation of being a hard team to break down.
Aston explained to The Star: “I wanted to back up the Batley performance and to do that like we did was pretty special. It is not unexpected because we have a good squad here who work hard. I thought defensively again we were outstanding. They scored only one try in the second half and that was from a kick, which bounced awkwardly. It was a good performance.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Aston believes the final itself will be a totally different game, but he’s pleased to see his side gradually improve as he looks to go into the showdown with some winning momentum.
He added: “It will be different kettle of fish in a couple of weeks, there's no doubt about that, but I am really pleased with the attitude at the moment. I have to give the big fellas huge credit. The middles are really working hard and we are doing a lot of work on it training, and I can see that it is really starting to click.”