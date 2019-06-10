Sheffield Eagles: Mark Aston 'lost his cool' during Featherstone defeat
Sheffield Eagles chief Mark Aston admitted he ‘lost his cool’ with his troops after his side lost ground on the top five following defeat against Featherstone Rovers.
The Eagles have drifted out to sixth place following their blistering start to the campaign, and missed an opportunity to jump back into the mix after a poor start left them with too much work to do against an in-form Rovers outfit.
Aston revealed he gave his side a blast during the interval, but the effect appeared limited as a brace of tries at the start of the second stanza secured a deserved victory for the visitors.
Aston told The Star: “I have to say I lost my cool with them at half-time, and ripped into them. You cannot give teams 18 point starts. I was really disappointed with the first 30 minutes and then we try and do something about it during the last 10 minutes before half-time. I didn't really see the response I wanted because we let two silly tries in straight away.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Rovers and Leigh have overtaken the Eagles in recent weeks, with the loss of Matty James and James Glover to injury proving a real problem as Aston attempts to repair confidence for Batley next weekend.
He added: “They'll say it wasn't their fault I suppose, we have a little bit of that in us at the moment. We give two penalties away on their fifth play and it cost us two tries. Then the game is gone. We needed to have some more about us.”