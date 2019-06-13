Sheffield Eagles: Mark Aston looking for a leader to arrest the slide
Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston is seeking a leader to step out of the shadows as he looks to end their recent slump in form.
The Eagles travel to Batley this Sunday looking to end a run of three consecutive league defeats which has seen them lose ground on the top five positions.
Aston is feeling the effects of losing inspirational skipper Matty James to injury, and he has called upon members to his senior group to help fill the void at a crucial stage of the season.
He told The Star: “I don't think we have the personnel to glue it together at the moment.
“I think we are certainly lacking a leader up front to take control and get people to follow.
“There are people who are working hard, but we just need some leaders. We need people who will take it on. The young kids are doing well but we need some presence up front and someone to show the way. I would be lying if I wasn't aware of that.”
The Eagles have stumbled in recent weeks without James, and centre James Glover and haven’t been helped by fixture congestion which has seen Aston’s squad pushed to the limit.
But with Batley followed by basement club Rochdale there are opportunities to quickly end their slide.
Aston added: “We have to go back to basics. That's what I've said. I won't dwell, are we are top five team? Well, I suppose we'll get some answers to that over the next few weeks.”