Sheffield Eagles: Mark Aston explains players' break after damaging Dewsbury defeat
Sheffield Eagles chief Mark Aston links up with his troops again today after stating he gave them the weekend off for a period of 'self reflection' following their disappointing showing in victory over Dewsbury.
The Eagles maintained their hopes of a top five finish with a nervy performance, with Aston knowing a significant improvement will be required if they are to topple third-placed Toulouse in France on Saturday.
Aston allowed his players three days away from training as he gears up for an important run of games, with an 1895 Cup semi-final against Batley to follow the week after.
The poor performance puzzled Aston after two impressive displays in defeats to rivals Leigh and York - matches the Eagles could have easily won.
For Aston it is simple, his side must follow the game plan for longer periods if they are to be successful in another must win showdown this weekend.
He continued: "With how we scored the last couple of tries with Joel Farrell and Sonny Esslemont, that's how we prepared to play.
“That was the game plan, and they delivered it in those two tries. Every time we delivered it we scored tries.
“We must do more of it."