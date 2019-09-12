Sheffield Eagles: Mark Aston excited about recruiting for next season
Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston has declared he is ‘excited’ about the potential signings he’ll shortly be making for 2020.
The Eagles have been busy behind the scenes finalising their roster for next season, with Aston confirming he has spoken to all current members of his squad regarding their future.
Aston, who has been forced into major reshuffles in the last two seasons, is faced with a much simpler task this time around, with the majority of his existing squad staying put.
And with six arrivals outlined to compensate for the current and expected departures, the Eagles chief revealed his enthusiasm for those incoming for next season.
He told The Star: “I am excited about one or two of the players who are coming into the club. Some of the people we are keeping excite me as well. It looks like a good mix, and I’m nearly there with my plans for next season.”
First on the agenda for Aston is to draw a line under 2019, starting with a season review this week before taking stock on what has been a hugely positive season for the club.
He continued: “I am looking forward to this week, and getting a review in for the season we’ve just had. We'll have some chats with players, then there is a presentation night.
“We'll then have some time off. I am already looking forward to pre-season though.”
The presentation night for 2019 takes place this evening at the Genting Club, 6.30pm.