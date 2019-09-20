Sheffield Eagles: Mark Aston to confirm player futures over next fortnight
Sheffield Eagles chief Mark Aston has confirmed more announcements will follow over the next fortnight regarding the futures of his current crop.
The Eagles have confirmed new deals for the likes of Joel Farrell, Matty James and Ryan Millar but there are still some outstanding names to be settled as Aston continues to finalise his numbers for next season.
Aston says there’s no issues behind the scenes, and he expects announcements to be made shortly.
He explained to The Star: “We'll be announcing over the next week or two a couple of more players who are now staying. We want to nail down as many as we can and then we have a few tricks up our sleeves with regarding adding to the number we have here.”
The Eagles are working off a strong base for 2020, with Aston having the luxury of a strong nucleus of players from last season, something which he hasn’t been used to following the large turnover of players from the past two seasons.
He added: “A massive part of the squad are staying. The likes of Guzdek, Millar - he gets better every year - Glover, Thackeray, Knowles, James, Brown etc, they are all here, and it provides a great base to work off. The nucleus of the squad is here and we enjoy working with these guys, and coaching them.”
Meanwhile, the Eagles attended a Civic Reception at Sheffield Town Hall to mark the club’s victory in the 1895 Cup Final.