Sheffield Eagles: Mark Aston annoyed by 'disrespect' in win over Dewsbury
Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston says his side fell well below their recent high standards after a nervy victory against lowly Dewsbury Rams.
Despite not picking up any points for positive displays against Leigh and York, their below par effort against the Rams keeps Aston's side in touch with the play-off positions.
Aston was happy with the win but described the efforts of his side as 'scratchy' as they held out for a narrow victory.
He told The Star: "Yes, it is a win and everyone can be happy, but as a coach I am very frustrated and angry because the last couple of weeks I think we have been good. We played fluent rugby in our last few games, we scored some good tries and done some good things. Against Dewsbury we were scratchy."
Aston was particularly miffed with how his side relaxed after what was a positive start, stating his troops didn't respond to a half time ticking off.
He added: "It is a win, and that's about it. Wet set off with some purpose and intent, and completed our first seven out of eight sets to leave us 12-0 up. Then we put our cues on the rack. We got disrespectful, we got loose and we all became ball players instead of doing the roles we asked.
“I was quite agitated at half time with them, and it didn't get a lot better in the second half. I thought we again set off with people doing what they wanted to do and showing disrespect."