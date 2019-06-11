Sheffield Eagles: Mark Aston accepts no excuses for Featherstone defeat
Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston refused to use fatigue as an excuse for their latest defeat against Featherstone.
The Eagles have dropped off the pace in recent weeks after defeats against the likes of Toronto, Widnes and Featherstone, leaving Aston’s side out of the top five.
After slotting in a rearranged game with Widnes, plus a midweek cup showdown with Halifax before Sunday’s defeat, the Eagles have had to contend with a busy fixture list.
Aston though says the run games was not a factor, stating it was his side’s application at the start of both halves which cost them dear.
Aston said: “I am not looking for excuses with that. We were in the game at times. They didn't beat us to the end and rack up the points. It was the beginning where they hit us and again at the start of the second half. We didn't run out of steam.
“It was the application at the start of both halves. We'll have look at that, and assess how we are starting and preparing. Our mistakes cost us two out of their first three tries. They also scored two tries from penalties, and kicked every goal. We handed them points.”
The Eagles face Batley on Sunday, whilst their calendar has also been bolstered with another midweek showdown after they drew League One Doncaster in the quarter-finals of the 1895 Cup. The match will take place at Featherstone’s Post Office Road on Wednesday 26th June, kick-off 7.30pm.