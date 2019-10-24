Sheffield Eagles: Lewis Taylor lands new deal
Sheffield Eagles have handed a new deal to young forward Lewis Taylor.
The ex-Hemel Stags youngster has agreed a new one-year contract with the club, as director of rugby Mark Aston attempts to further develop another player for the future.
Taylor made four appearances in his debut season for the Eagles in 2019, bagging his first try in the 1895 Cup victory over Halifax.
“I am buzzing to be staying, the goal last year was to show Tubbs (Aston) enough to get a contract for this coming year,” said Taylor.
“Of course as a player I’d have liked to have played more but I was speaking to Tubbs throughout the year and he’s got his reasons, so hopefully I can push on and play a few more games.”
The prop took the opportunity to develop further in a loan spell with League One side Coventry, making nine appearances for the Bears before returning to the Steel City for the final two games of the campaign.
Taylor follows fellow youngster Rory Dixon in committing to 2020, with Aston keen to develop the pair alongside other contracted talents Blake Broadbent and Paddy Burns.
Taylor added: “You can see what Beans (Broadbent) has done throughout the past two years, as well as playing with him when he came on loan at Hemel.
“That is what I have got to strive for in the next few seasons.”
The Eagles are expected to announce another new deal this weekend, with no official confirmation yet on the futures of Ollie Davies and Greg Burns.