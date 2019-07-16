Sheffield Eagles: Latest on Menzie Yere's availability after loan return
The returning Menzie Yere will not be available for this weekend's trip to Toulouse because of visa issues.
The PNG veteran was recently recalled from his loan spell at League One Doncaster to help ease the injury burden on Mark Aston's side, after regular centres Jason Crookes and James Glover were ruled out of the rest of the season with injury.
Yere, who holds legendary status at the club, was pressed back into service for the recent win over Dewsbury, but Aston confirmed he won't travel to France, or be available for the 1895 Cup semi-final due to his involvement earlier in the competition with the Dons.
“The next couple of weeks he'll be sat on his backside, but we'll use the time to try and get him back into shape after the Dewsbury game.
“He'll feel this game because it was quite physical and tough. We'll get him ready for the next game after that."
Yere's first appearance of the season for Eagles delighted the home faithful, and Aston says the pride of being back home was etched all over the centre's face.
He added: "He's proud to put the Eagles shirt on. That's what was evident to me.
“He put his body where it needs to go, and he does what he can do."