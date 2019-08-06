Sheffield Eagles: Latest on James Davey's chances of making Wembley final
Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston says hooker James Davey is now a doubt for the 1895 Cup final at Wembley.
Davey has been out with a troublesome ankle issue, which initially was expected to clear up quickly.
Aston included the ex-Batley ace in his 19-man squad for the semi-final, but admitted afterwards he didn’t progress sufficiently to be considered.
There has been little change in the last 10 days with Aston admitting he is concerned Davey won’t be ready for the showdown with Widnes on August 24th.
He told The Star: “At the moment he is nowhere near. There has to be a question mark over his fitness for Wembley which is sad because we could do with him. Jimmy is a doubt, hopefully we'll get him back but it'll be touch and go. The injury is taking time. We took him to Toulouse for treatment, we have worked on him last week and this week. It hasn't really responded, and he isn't running yet. The one thing I'll say is that if he isn't fit, he won't be considered.”
Davey’s absence has been broken by the form of Greg Burns, who has impressed Aston in his last two outings, especially in last Friday’s success against Widnes.
He added: “As good as Jimmy is, I have to say I think Greg Burns in these last two games has been outstanding. I have asked him to do certain things and he has delivered. He has been great, and he’s now coming good at the right time.”