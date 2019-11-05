Sheffield Eagles land new stand-off

New Eagles signing Izaac Farrell

Farrell, the brother of current Eagle Joel, becomes the third confirmed close season signing following the arrivals of Zak McComb from Oldham and Robbie Ward from Dewsbury.

Stand-off Farrell will help fill the void left by Pat Walker, who retired at the end of last season.

“I am really happy to have been given the opportunity to prove myself in the Championship,” he said.

“Under a coach like Mark Aston, I can definitely see myself improving game-by-game in the future.

“I had the chance to play against the Eagles towards the back end of the 2019 season and I thought it was a good opportunity to express myself and try to earn myself a spot at a club like Sheffield.

“When I got the chance to sign for the Eagles, it was a no-brainer really.

“I just want to come in and hopefully we can go one better in the league and get into those playoffs.”

After starting his career with Huddersfield Giants, the 21-year-old has also enjoyed loan spells at Swinton, Batley and Workington.

Last season, he played twice for the Giants in Super League, but departed in May. He signed for Rochdale Hornets where he made 12 appearances for the club in The Championship, scoring one try.