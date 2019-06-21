Sheffield Eagles: 'It was torture' - Mark Aston unhappy with performance in win over Rochdale
Sheffield Eagles chief Mark Aston described the performance of his side as ‘torture’ despite their victory over basement club Rochdale.
The Eagles were lacking the fluency which downed Batley the week before, as they stumbled to victory over a side which has won just once this season.
Performance aside, it is back-to-back league wins for Aston’s side, but the long-serving coach was far from pleased with how the Eagles went about their task.
He told The Star: “It was torture. I’m filthy with them because we made some massive strides last week.
“The way we started again was disappointing. We spoke about it straight after the Batley game, we spoke about it Tuesday, Wednesday and before the game, and we turn out that. We let 24 points in, it was too easy. York beat these by 60 last week, we didn’t have that mentality and discipline.”
A try on the half-time hooter ensured the Eagles avoided going in behind at the break, and despite some promising play in the second-half, it was a performance littered with errors.
Aston though knows the end result says a home win, as he heads into a big week with Doncaster in the cup on Wednesday followed by a home game against Leigh on Sunday.
He added: “We played well against Batley, so it has taken the gloss off a little. It is a win though, and when I look back through it, I'll see we scored some nice tries. Don't get me wrong there was some quality play in there but overall it was disappointing.”