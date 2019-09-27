Sheffield Eagles: Injured James Glover heading for best case scenario
Centre James Glover is making steady progress from his serious knee injury, with Sheffield Eagles chief Mark Aston confident he's on time to hit his nine-month return target.
Alongside skipper Matty James, Glover left the field at the Summer Bash in Blackpool with a serious knee injury, with the ex-Dewsbury ace damaging his ACL, PCL and MCL all in the same incident.
The 25-year-old was expected to be out for between nine and 12 months, and Aston has confirmed that should there be no setbacks, one of last season’s star performers is on target to return closer to the nine-month mark.
Aston explained to The Star: “James is walking unaided now, he hasn't started running just yet, but he is doing plenty of other things. He's working close to his targets or quite possibly he's a little bit in front of where we want him to be.”
Despite leaving the field on a stretcher in the same game, the injury to James didn’t prove to be as serious with the captain expected to start pre-season training.
Glover, who bagged seven tries in 14 appearances last season, is a couple of weeks behind, but Aston is thrilled with his progress behind the scenes.
He added: "He might be a week or two behind Matty James, but he has been working really hard trying to catch up. They said nine to 12 months when he sustained the injury against Barrow, but we’re looking closer to the front of that timescale.”