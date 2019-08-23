Sheffield Eagles: Huge boost for 1895 Cup final as Nathan Mason made available
Adding Nathan Mason to his squad has been described as a ‘huge boost’ by Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston who is picking from a strong hand ahead of Saturday’s 1895 Cup final at Wembley (5.30pm).
Mason, alongside London colleagues Ben Hellewell, James Meadows and Jacob Ogden have been made available on dual registration for the showdown in the capital against Widnes, whilst Aston confirmed hooker James Davey could also be involved after passing a fitness test on Tuesday.
But with Aston outlining the scope of their opponents, it is the availability of Mason which was key for the Eagles chief.
He told The Star: “We have added Nathan Mason which is a huge boost for us because he is big, strong and adds some size which is important because Widnes are a big side. He has been playing well for London, so he has some momentum.
“We are picking from a strong group. There will be some who are disappointed to be left out. That isn't a nice part of the job, but it is something that has to be done.”
Whilst Ogden is in the squad he is also being monitored with a knock, with Davey also being checked regularly this week after missing the last five games with an ankle injury.
Aston added: “We're going to have to check on Jacob Ogden because he picked up a little tweak last weekend and isn't 100% yet. Jimmy Davey passed a fitness test on Tuesday, we'll see how he progresses as the week goes on.”