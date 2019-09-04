Sheffield Eagles: How many new signings Mark Aston wants to make for next season
Sheffield Eagles chief Mark Aston has revealed he is looking to bring in around six new faces for next season.
The Eagles sign off what has been a successful 2019 campaign at Swinton Lions this Sunday, but attentions are already switching to next season as Aston looks to build on an impressive young squad.
After two huge squad overhauls in recent years, Aston is intent on keeping the majority of his group together, anticipating around six new faces during the close season.
He informed The Star: “I am still on with it (recruitment), and I am still looking. It might be that we bring in half-a-dozen players. There won't be massive changes for next season because we have a good squad here, we just need some finishing touches to help us onto the next level.”
The Eagles had their five-match winning run halted against Bradford last weekend, which also denied them a place in the top five.
It was a largely youthful side which slipped to defeat at Odsal, and whilst Aston remains committed to developing his youngsters, he is aware he needs to add some more experience for next season.
He continued: “Against Bradford we lacked a bit of leadership up front, but that was no surprise when we were without Matty James and Brad Knowles. We'll be getting these leaders back next season, and we are looking to add a few more to strengthen us when we have these injuries. There will be a few coming in who will be great for us.”