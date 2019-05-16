Sheffield Eagles hope to have Ben Hellewell back for The Bash

Ben Hellewell

Aston takes his side to Blackpool for the Summer Bash on Sunday (1pm), to face a Barrow Raiders side who they narrowly beat in round two.

The Eagles chief has confirmed he expects to be backed with numbers from dual-registration partners London, but is awaiting see if Hellewell is needed by his parent club after missing out on the last two outings through illness.

Hellewell has often impressed this season, filling in for the injured Jason Crookes, bagging four tries in three appearances for the Eagles, as Aston awaits news on who he’ll have available.

“Ben, if he isn't in the London squad, will be available to us,” Aston confirmed.

“I think we'll probably maybe have Jacob Ogden and Nathan Mason as well, so there will be a number of players available.

“We need to decide if they'll add something to the squad.

“We know Ben has in the games he has played, he has scored tries for us.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He was missed against Halifax and Leigh because he is a quality centre.

“They'll add something to us, but we need to make sure we pick the right squad to get a result.”

The Eagles are looking to return to winning ways after suffering back-to-back league defeats against Halifax and Leigh in recent weeks.

They take on a Barrow side who have struggled this season, recording just one win in 2019.

Aston confirmed he has youngster Paddy Burns available, whilst Crookes is also close to a return after a lengthy spell on the sidlelines following a shoulder problem picked up back in March against Dewsbury.

“Paddy Burns is back in contention,” Aston added.