Sheffield Eagles hold out as Dons fight back in derby 1895 cup thriller

Titus Gwaze runs in under the sticks

The Eagles held out after taking an early lead as the Dons fought back to make a proper derby thriller of the game at the Eco-Power Stadium on Sunday.

Alex Foster and Mitch Clark made their competitive debuts for Sheffield in the forwards, alongside fellow forward Eddie Battye, who returned to the Eagles for a second spell during the off-season.

In what proved to be a low-scoring affair in first half, it was Sheffield who profited from a man advantage following Sam Smeaton’s early sin-bin for a high shot, earning the game’s first score.

Oliver Roberts powers over for the Eagles

With 27 minutes on the clock, Titus Gwaze powered his way over from close-range to score under the sticks after connecting with Kyle Wood’s short ball, the first of three assists for the afternoon from the experienced hooker.

Cory Aston was on hand to add the extras to put the Eagles six points ahead, the first of three successful kicks for the afternoon from the half-back.

After Evan Hodgson was then sin-binned for a similar challenge for the Eagles, the hosts hit back after Joe Lovodua spotted a gap in the Sheffield defensive line, before playing the ball left to Alex Sutcliffe who crashed over in the left-hand corner to score.

Connor Robinson stepped up to pull the scoreline level, adding the first of three conversions himself for the afternoon.

Evan Hodgson reaches for the line​

It was the Eagles who had the last say in the first half with minutes remaining on the clock.

Sheffield were awarded a penalty after another high shot from a Doncaster man, resulting in Aston kicking a penalty through the sticks to ensure the Eagles headed into the sheds at the break leading by two points.

Sheffield went back-to-back with early scores inside the opening five minutes to put a two-score lead between themselves and Doncaster early in the second half.

Firstly, Oliver Roberts powered his way over from close-range, before Evan Hodgson scored a superb solo-try following a break from 30m out.

The lead was extended further as the Eagles scored a fourth try of the afternoon 15 minutes into the second half. Roberts once again used strength and power to work his way through a handful of Doncaster defenders to score to the left of the sticks.

The hosts did hit back back-to-back tries of their own on the hour mark in South Yorkshire.

Ben Johnston spotted a gap to touch down from close-range, before Lovodua raced away to score after spotting a gap in the Sheffield defensive line on halfway.

With only 15 minutes remaining on the clock, Aston’s men had to show resilience and determination as they held out against a threatening Doncaster side, as the Eagles were able to hold on for the narrowest of wins.

The Eagles now know that victory against League One side Midlands Hurricanes in a fortnight will see them book a place in the quarter finals of the cup.