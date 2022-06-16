Sheffield Eagles get stadium capacity boost ahead of Leigh Centurions clash

Attendance numbers have been capped at 800 and more recently 1,000 since the stadium reopened last month as owners Scarborough Group continue to await official safety certification upon ‘practical completion’ of the facility.

Stephen Marriott, operations director at Scarborough Group, said: “Practical completion (PC) is expected on Monday June 20. We continue to have positive dialogue with the Safety Advisory Group (SAG), who have been extremely helpful throughout the process.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Welham scores for Sheffield Eagles against Bradford Bulls at the Olympic Legacy Park Community Stadium.

“The safety certificate will be issued as soon as legally and practically possible following PC.”

Mr Marriott added: “With the support of SAG we were able to confirm an increase in capacity to 1,000 while we await PC and the safety certificate being issued, at which time our capacity will be 1,320."

The Community Stadium could hold as many as 3,900 spectators once building work is complete.

Construction is taking place in phases but a date for completion is not currently known.

The Eagles are currently eighth in the Betfred Championship after 14 matches, having lost two of their last three fixtures.

Opponents Leigh, who were relegated from Super League last term, overcame fellow big spenders Featherstone Rovers 32-12 last time out to dethrone them from top spot in the second tier.

Sheffield have eight more home games between now and the end of the season in September.