Sheffield Eagles: 'Frank and honest' chat with Eagles' star man does trick for boss Mark Aston
Replacing the leadership skills of Matty James is no mean feat, but Sheffield Eagles chief Mark Aston believes Brad Knowles has taken on board the right message following his recent display at Batley.
Aston admitted during their recent slump in form that there was a lack of leadership up front, calling on his existing troops to stand up in light of the absence of their inspirational skipper.
After a midweek chat before the recent victory against Batley, Aston said he sat down with Knowles to ask for more from the ex-Featherstone ace, revealing his delight following an impressive personal and team display last weekend.
Aston revealed: “I had quite a frank and honest conversation with Brad Knowles before the game. I told him I loved him to be bits. I told him he is my kind of player.
“I also said at this moment in time he had to do his actions instead of the words. I thought he did that against Batley. What I need is someone to stand up for us to get us off to a good start. I thought he did that.”
Knowles bagged two tries in the convincing victory, as the Eagles regained some of the form from earlier in the season, where Aston’s side showed their mettle up front.
Aston added: “He was great. I thought he really delivered, so I was really pleased with him. Joel Farrell on the edge, Knowles, Ben Hellewell was good going into second-row, so we had some punch and some bite about us. It is what we have been lacking.”