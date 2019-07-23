Sheffield Eagles: Every game a ‘must-win’ now, says boss
Mark Aston hasn't given up on a Championship play-off spot, but now admits his Sheffield Eagles side must win all of their remaining league games to stand a chance.
Aston watched his side receive a heavy defeat against high-flying Toulouse to leave the Eagles four points of a coveted top five position.
With key players sidelined, it looks an almost impossible task, but Aston hasn’t yet thrown in the towel.
He told The Star: “We’ve five games left and if we can win them, then we have a chance. It might be out of our control but all we can do now is put our best foot forward and see how far we can go. I spoke about winning the last seven games before the York game, well, we haven't but it is still mathematically possible. If we can win five games then we'll be there or thereabouts and that's all we can do.”
The Eagles take a break from league action as they welcome Batley to the OLP for the 1895 Cup semi-final this Sunday, with Aston keen to avoid a premature end to what has been a generally positive campaign for his side.
He added: “We have a week away from the league campaign, and then bang we are back into the thick of it with a Friday night game against Widnes. It's a challenge, we'll take it in our stride. We want to enjoy the end because we have had a half decent season which we don't want to unravel.”