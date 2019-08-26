Sheffield Eagles: Duo sign new deals in wake of 1895 Cup triumph
Sheffield Eagles have wasted little time in extending the feelgood factor from their Wembley triumph over Widnes by confirming winger Ryan Millar and back-rower Joel Farrell have penned new deals.
The Eagles made it two wins from two at Wembley after recovering from 12-0 down to beat the Vikings with a sensational second half display – 21 years after their historic Challenge Cup final success over Wigan.
Off the back of lifting the inaugural 1895 Cup, the club confirmed academy graduate Millar has signed a new two-year deal, whilst Farrell – who joined during the close season – has also penned a two-year stay in South Yorkshire.
Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston said: “They are all part of the DNA of this club. I want to build something special around these guys.
“We brought a brand-new squad of players together and we started work on putting together a culture and a team. It has come quickly. They bought in and understood. They have worked hard and delivered.”
Millar and Farrell were both part of the side which lifted silverware on Saturday, and have been key members all season. Farrell, has been a revelation since arriving from Batley scoring 11 tries in 30 appearances so far this season. Millar has 20 tries from his 30 outings.
Aston added: “It is a special squad. We have worked hard to build it. There is so much pride in what we have done as a club. There were four players who played at Wembley who came through our system, and Ryan was one of them.”