Sheffield Eagles: Drink in the Wembley experience urges Mark Aston
Mark Aston is imploring his Sheffield Eagles troops to ‘savour every minute’ of Saturday's Wembley final in what is likely to be a career defining moment for many in his ranks.
Aston, the Eagles director of rugby, is a former Wembley winner, and knows all too well just how special it is to walk out for a showpiece final.
The Eagles take on Widnes (5.30pm) in the inaugural 1895 Cup final, with Aston keen to stress to his current crop that they must take in what for many will be a once in a lifetime career moment.
He told The Star: “They have to savour every minute of it and that started with the build-up this week. When we go down Friday we'll have a look around the changing rooms and the pitch. It will be massive for the players.
“This week has been so exciting for the guys, the club and everyone involved with Sheffield Eagles. It is a game that the boys have worked really hard to deliver.”
Strangely the Eagles will follow the Challenge Cup final between St Helens and Warrington for a 5.30pm kick-off, but despite playing after the main event, Aston is still confident it will be an unrivalled occasion.
He added: “It is a dream for the players and it doesn't matter what competition it is, to be able to walk out on the hallowed turf at Wembley, you just can't buy that. The memories it provides will stay with you. The players will realise this the closer they get to the game.”