Sheffield Eagles confirm signing of promotion winning centre
The stream of new signing confirmations has started for Sheffield Eagles who have named Oldham’s Zack McComb as their first close season arrival.
The centre has penned a one-year deal to join Mark Aston’s side after impressing last season in helping the Roughyeds achieve promotion back to The Championship.
McCombe bagged 16 tries from his 24 appearances in all competitions and is looking ahead to next season’s challenge with the Eagles.
He said: “I am looking forward to it, I’m seeing this as a big challenge for myself.
“I took my chance at Oldham with both hands and I am looking forward to my second crack at the Championship.
“I want to prove myself within the squad, and prove that I can do it at this level.”
Meanwhile, ex-Eagle Sonny Esslemont has joined Dewsbury Rams, with coach Aston admitting he offered the forward the opportunity to stay prior to his departure.
Esslemont was one of a number of players Aston had been looking to develop, but the former Hemel ace has opted to move to fellow Championship side Dewsbury.
Aston told The Star: “We made Sonny an offer to stay, but he wanted more. That's his prerogative, you can't blame him for that.
“I was a little disappointed because I thought he could develop with us.
“We thought that if he'd put some weight on and bulked up a little, he could have been a player for us.
“He showed some potential last season, but it is his decision, he has turned down the offer and we move on.”