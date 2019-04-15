Sheffield Eagles committed to developing young players despite recent signings

Sheffield Eagles head coach Mark Aston is adamant that he hasn’t given up on developing some of his current fringe players following an influx of new arrivals.

Eagles recently cemented a dual-registration agreement with London Broncos, which saw three players drafted in for their last outing against Toronto Wolfpack.

Aston has also signed Warrington prop Pat Moran on loan, whilst veteran centre Menzie Yere has also agreed a deal until the end of the season after completing his UK citizenship.

Whilst Yere has headed out on loan to Doncaster for some much-needed game time, the other additions have seen some of Aston’s youngsters temporarily pushed down the pecking order.

But Aston confirmed that the long-term mission with the likes of Paddy Burns, Blake Broadbent, Rory Dixon and Lewis Taylor remains the same – he is committed to developing young players.

At this moment in time, Aston feels his side need some short-term help, but the young guns will keep getting opportunities, according to the long-serving coach.

“We are still committed to developing our own players, of that there is no doubt,” Aston said. “We have lads here like Blake Broadbent and Paddy Burns, players we had in our academy, who have a future here if they keep progressing like they have.

“We are committed to these kids. We have others who we brought to the club in the close season, like Lewis Taylor, Joslin Landu and Rory Dixon. We want to keep developing these lads. We just needed to be a little stronger at this moment, but the long-term development continues.”

Prop Taylor, who has played just once since joining the Eagles, has had relatively little experience in the game. A graduate from Loughborough University, the rugby union convert enjoyed a spell at Hemel last season.

The youngster has taken the opportunity to go out on loan to League One side Coventry on an initial one-month loan deal.

Aston said: “Lewis has progressed well so far during his time here but he still requires some growth and this move facilitates that.

“He's an athlete and performed well during his brief spell against Leigh during the Challenge Cup however he isn't quite ready for week in, week out rugby at this level yet.”

Yere made his debut for Doncaster at the weekend, scoring a try in their Challenge Cup victory over Batley.