Sheffield Eagles: Coach Mark Aston runs rule over unnamed prospect ahead of new season kick-off

Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston confirmed he is looking into the possibility of taking on an unnamed prospect who is currently with the club behind the scenes.

Aston has brought 14 new faces into the Eagles flock during the close season, and didn’t rule out the prospect of adding further following Anthony Thackeray’s arrival in early November.

Whilst an experienced forward was at the top of Aston’s wish list, he hasn’t been active in the market since after confirming he was happy with the way his new look side have been shaping up in pre-season.

The Eagles chief has confirmed he is looking at a longer term project, after revealing he has taken in a young player who is recovering from serious injury, with the aim of having him fit and ready for the mid-point of the 2019 campaign.

“We're looking at a kid currently,” Aston told The Star.

“We'll probably look to take in a lad who had an ACL injury, and over the next week or so we'll see how we go with that.

“He suffered the injury training last year, he was then released out of his club. We're going to now give him the opportunity to come back into the game and train with us.

“We'll give him the support he needs in his recovery because it will be four or five months before he is back playing. That'll be the middle of the season, but it is another body and it is someone who wants to progress and he's a kid with some ability.

“There may be one or two others that could come in over the next few weeks. We'll have a look at it.”

The Eagles are gearing up for the big kick-off with a home fixture with Swinton Lions first on the menu on February 3.

Aston has moved swiftly to have his squad in place early, but he still plans to put his new look ranks through their paces with two pre-season friendlies before the showdown with the Lions.

Meanwhile, with a dual-registration with Super League side St Helens is now unlikely to go ahead for next season, Aston has confirmed that discussions are continuing with a League One side aimed at setting up a partnership for next season.